PDM’s Oct 11 rally in Quetta deferred to Oct 18

ISLAMABAD: The first public rally of 11-party opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), scheduled for October 11 in Quetta, has been deferred and now will be held on October 18.

The decision was taken by the JUI-F as its public rally in Quetta for October was already announced and after consultation between the JUI-F and PkMAP of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, both had decided to merge both the public rallies on October 18. Senator MaulanaAbdul Ghafoor Haidri of the JUI-F confirmed the postponement of October 11 rally of PDM to October 18. He said the JUI-F will host the public rally of PDM in Quetta on October 18 and for this the JUI-F cancelled its public rally scheduled for October 25. He said the PDM’s first public rally will be addressed by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Dr Abdul Malik, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and other leaders.

The meeting of the Steering Committee is scheduled today (Monday) to finalise the alliance structure and discuss the proposal to change the PDM leader on rotation basis as well to determine the duration of heading the PDM. The alliance has already chosen Maulana Fazlur Rehman to head the PDM to launch the anti-government movement. The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, who is also appointed as secretary Steering Committee, will chair the committee meeting today.