Five wedding halls sealed for violating SOPs

For violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), five wedding halls were sealed in the city on Saturday and another four were issued warnings.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, a total of 33 marriage halls were inspected late on Saturday night by the district administration. As many as 29 restaurants were also issued warnings, while 12 were sealed and four were fined on Saturday for the violation of the SOPs.

A total of six shops were sealed and as many were fined and 17 were issued warnings. As many as 41 restaurants across the city were sealed on the orders of Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput on the night between Friday and Saturday. On the recommendations of District Malir’s health officer, the deputy commissioner ordered a micro-lockdown until October 15 in accordance with the powers conferred by the Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

Twelve active coronavirus cases have been reported in the Jafar Tayyar Cooperative Housing Society, 11 in the Malir Cantonment, five in a house in Askari-V, five more in Malir Colony, four in the Port Qasim area, three in the Bin Qasim area, three more in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, two in Saeedabad, and one each in Shadman Town and Sherpao Colony.