Austria probes doctor

VIENNA: Austrian officials said on Friday a doctor had been barred from practicing and was under investigation for issuing notes to those not wanting to abide by orders mandating face masks in certain public places.

Martin Nowak of the doctors’ association in the state of Styria told AFP one of its members – whom he couldn’t name – had been barred from praticicing pending the outcome of a disciplinary procedure. A doctor in the same region named Peer Eifler said on his Facebook page that he had been barred from practicing.