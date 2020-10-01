PHF seeks PIA’s help to uplift hockey

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought help from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to uplift standard of the national sport.

A meeting was held between PHF President Brigadier (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PIA Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik here Wednesday. During the meeting, issues relating to resumption of partnership between the PHF and PIA and restoration of the PHF-PIA relations were discussed.

In the meeting, the PHF president lauded the valuable services rendered by the PIA for Pakistan hockey, saying that PIA always played a significant role in the promotion of country’s hockey.

The national flag-carrier’s CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA will continue its efforts to help the game of hockey in the future as well.