Stop maligning politicians, JUI leader asks govt

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday warned the government to stop maligning political leaders or else they would be left with no other option but to take harsh decisions.

He was addressing the provincial executive council meeting of the party here, which was presided over by provincial president Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman. Abdul Jalil Jan, Ahmad Ali Darvesh, Hidayatullah Shah, Qari Gul Rahim, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others attended the meeting.

The JUI-F leader said that they would expose those who broke the country.

The meeting called to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan issue was given wrong meaning through the so-called spokespersons to malign politicians, he said, adding, such mean tactics would prove futile and the rulers would not be able to save their illegitimate rule through them.

“The movement against the government has already been launched and they will continue it till the removal of the government,” he added.

He said that the All Parties Conference (APC) and conferences arranged by JUI had caused rumpus in the corridors of power and the rulers had started character assassination of political leaders.

For this purpose, he said, the so-called National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used. Their leaders were clean and they could not be threatened through NAB, he said, adding, they did not need the certificate of patriotism from anyone.

Maulana Ataur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. He briefed the participants about the actions being taken against JUI leaders and workers by NAB.