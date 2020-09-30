Khairpur Police bust gang of motorcycle snatchers

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police bust a gang of motorcycle snatchers and recovered 15 snatched bikes from their possession. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said that his team, after completing homework over a motorcycle snatching crime, had found a clue about a gang of motorcycle snatchers and busted the gang and recovered 15 snatched and stolen motorcycles. He said that Zahid Phulpoto, Noor Muhammed Gopnag and Irfan Solangi were among the arrested gang members. The SSP Khairpur handed over the motorcycles to the victims.

The SSP said that his team also arrested a mobile phone snatcher Kamran Shah and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones. The recovered phones were handed over to their owners.