Three die, 15 injured as bus falls into ditch

MUZAFFARGARH: Three passengers died and 15 others, including three women, sustained injuries when their bus fell from Bhuttapur flyover into a ditch in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday.

The bus was heading to Multan from DG Khan and due to fast speed the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the ditch.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Azmat Gurmani reached the spot.

Three passengers, including the driver, died on the spot. The injured were provided first aid treatment and shifted to hospital. The rescuers cut the body of the bus to bring the dead and injured out of it.

Rescuers fight for excellence in duty: Rescuers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Rajanpur districts joined a skill proficiency test to finalise a team for participation in the 9th National Rescue Challenge to be held in Lahore, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise was organized at DG Khan on the orders of DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer and Muzaffargarh rescuers turned out to be swifter and efficient.