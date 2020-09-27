Family of deceased suspect claims he was killed in fake encounter

The family of a teenager who was recently killed in an alleged police encounter held a protest on Saturday, claiming that their loved one was killed in a fake encounter.

Seventeen-year-old Abrar Jalal was killed in an alleged encounter with the police within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

His family staged a protest in the Sacchal area and demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into the incident. Sacchal SHO Haroon Korai, however, claimed that Abrar was severely injured after police shot him during an exchange of fire and later he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media showed Abrar caught by a mob that was beating him. The teenager can be seen saying that he was not a criminal and trying to flee looking afraid.

Police, however, state that Abrar was also wanted by them in three different cases pertaining to possession of illegal weapons and theft of goats in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.