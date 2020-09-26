close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

100 bags of unhygienic spices seized

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

MANSEHRA: Over 100 bags of unhygienic spices were seized and two people arrested in a raid on a factory here on Friday, an official said.

“We have seized a large quantity of poor quality spices,” Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan told reporters. He said his department’s team raided a house on Chinar Road and seized fake spices. “We also seized labels and packages of multinational companies working in Karachi,” Sultan said. He said raids were being carried out on the orders of the secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sultan said that two owners of the factory identified as Sher Alam and Mohammad Atif were arrested and would be produced before the local magistrate.

