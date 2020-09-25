No more private meetings with military leaders: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reacted to reports of PML-N member Mohammad Zubair's meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa by prohibiting all PML-N members from meeting any representative of the military or related agencies in the future without informing the party leadership.

"Current events show that certain meetings are kept secret," Nawaz tweeted on Thursday, "and how other meetings are made public to give a certain impression." This game should stop now, said the former prime minister.

"Today, I am issuing directives to my organization. No member of our party will meet any representative of the military and related agencies,” he said and added if any such meeting is found to be necessary, it will take place only after the party leadership’s approval and it should be put on the public record. “If the meeting is indeed necessary, it will not be kept secret,” added the former prime minister.