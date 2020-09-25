Non-payment of Rs395.7m to growers: Cane Commissioner orders arresting two sugar mills owners

LAHORE: Punjab Cane Commissioner Thursday issued the arrest orders of two owners of sugar mills on non-payment of Rs395.7 million to sugarcane growers. The cane commissioner ordered the deputy commissioners of Okara and Jhang to initiate action against the defaulters of the sugarcane growers. The two mills owed Rs290 million and Rs 105.7 million, respectively to the sugarcane growers for the previous crushing season. Earlier, notices were issued to the mills to clear the dues of sugarcane growers with a warning that legal action would be taken in case of non-payment of dues.