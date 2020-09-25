close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Junior hockey players fitness training camp under way

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

KARACHI: The physical fitness training camp for the preparation of the Junior Asia Cup is under way at Army Physical Fitness School, Tobe Camp, Abbottabad.

Physical fitness training sessions started on Wednesday. The players will attend physical training sessions twice a day. Morning sessions will be from 6 am to 8 am and the evening session will be from 4 pm to 6 pm.

On the first day, 5-mile running test and warm-up exercises were conducted in the morning and evening sessions.

Camp Commandant and head coach Danish Kaleem said: “We are focusing more on the fitness of these youngsters in the training camp as most of them already have a lot of talent in them but lack the required physical shape.”

