Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

No more meetings sans party nod: Nawaz

September 25, 2020

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif directed his party workers on Thursday to no longer hold any meeting with military representatives or relevant agencies at individual, party or personal levels.

Every interaction, if needed for national security or Constitutional needs, would be done after the approval of the party leadership, and that it would not be secret, he tweeted.

It is proved from the recent developments once again that how some meetings remain secret and some others are made public, he said.

