Nawaz Sharif attacked ideological basis of country: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has alleged that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has attacked the ideological basis of the country.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, the minister said the patriotic parties should condemn Nawaz Sharif's “anti-national” rhetoric. No party can be given license to commit corruption in Pakistan. “We are fighting for a corruption-free Pakistan,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to corrupt elements, he said, adding the Volume 10 is full of Nawaz Sharif's record of anti-national activities. He said that patriotic nations always defend their national interests but it is unfortunate for Pakistan that some elements always put personal interest before national interest and tried to destabilise the country by colluding with enemy forces.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that Nawaz Sharif has always been a supporter of enemy forces. “Today, the cruelties against Kashmiris being committed by India, Nawaz Sharif's favorite country, are being condemned globally. Nawaz Sharif's rhetoric in favour of India is an attack on the two-nation ideology,” the minister said.

Talking about the APC organised by the opposition parties, Raja Yasir Humayun said that in this drama all the parties came together to protect their personal interests. He advised Mian Shahbaz Sharif to disassociate himself from Nawaz Sharif's anti-national rhetoric and support the patriotic forces in the national interest.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has always come to power with the help of undemocratic forces and even today he wants to protect the looted wealth of the nation along with other followers. Fazlur Rehman always has pursued the politics of self-interest. The PPP should play a role in the politics of the country apart from Nawaz Sharif's statement, he said. All the parties in the APC are united on the “Charter of Corruption,” he alleged.

Raja Yasir Humayun said, “We all have to work together to protect the ideological frontiers of Pakistan. The country is on path to development under the leadership of Imran Khan,” he stated.

Imran Khan's fight against corruption is in the national interest. He said that patriotic workers of PML-N should condemn the anti-patriotic agenda of Nawaz Sharif and support PTI to make Pakistan prosperous and free from corruption.