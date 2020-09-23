Bilawal, Fazl discuss protest movement

KARACHI: Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Bilawal House on Tuesday evening.

The meeting took into consideration in detail the overall political situation of the country and political repercussions arising out of the All Parties’ Conference hosted by the PPP in Islamabad on Sunday last.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the meeting between the two leaders of main opposition political parties in the country also discussed the proposal of launching a protest movement against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Member of National Assembly belonging to PPP Naveed Qamar was also present on the occasion. The delegation of the JUI-F comprised Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Obaidur Rehman and Aslam Ghouri. The meeting reportedly discussed the speech of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of the APC in Islamabad and also considered repercussions of the speech.