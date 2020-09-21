CM wants work launched on Peshawar Revival Plan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials to initiate civil work on all the projects approved under Peshawar Revival Plan.

He was presiding over a meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar said an official handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that under the Peshawar Revival Plan work orders have been issued for the uplift and beautification of various roads.

These included road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Charsadda Bus Terminal Peshawar, Dilazak Road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Ring Road Peshawar, Bhanamari Road from Chungi Chowk to Ramdas and City Circular Road from Nishtarabad to Ramdaas Chowk. The civil work on these projects would be launched by October this year. The meeting discussed the obstacles in the implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan and proposed package wise shifting of power transmission network underground through long term plan.

Briefing about the shifting of general bus stand out of the city, it was informed that the work on the new bus stand would be initiated by the end of next month. Land acquisition for construction of the Northern section of Ring Road (Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh) was in progress.

It was also told in the meeting work on the beautification of BRT would be launched by November this year and completed by April 2021.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the other ongoing projects in Peshawar city, Hayatabad and Regi Model Town.