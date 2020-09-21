Report sought on reference against CM’s adviser

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer to submit a progress report with regard to the approval of a reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani by the NAB chairman in connection with the former’s assets beyond his known sources of income.

The direction came on a petition filed by Jakhrani, a former PPP MNA who is currently serving as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on prisons and inter-provincial coordination, against the initiation of a corruption inquiry against him.

The NAB investigation officer informed the high court that the anti-graft watchdog had completed the investigation against Jakhrani and the preparation of a draft reference against him was under way.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that it was expected that the reference would be sent to the NAB chairman for approval or otherwise and the investigation officer shall submit a report within four weeks until the reference was filed. The high court adjourned the hearing till November 5.