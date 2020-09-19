Three players inducted into PAF hockey team

LAHORE: Efforts of former Pakistan captain Olympian Islahuddin bore fruit when young hockey players were given jobs by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on his recommendation .

Noman Khan, Faheem Khan and Babar Saadat, who learnt hockey at Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy, have become part of PAF team. Their trials were conducted in Peshawar.

Islahuddin congratulated the three players on being selected for PAF team.