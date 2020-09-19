DSP, SHO injured as protest turns violent in Kohat

KOHAT: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries when a demonstration turned violent and the protesters pelted stones at the police here on Friday. It was learnt that the members of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat had staged a protest rally that started from the City Phattak and it turned violent when the participants reached the Peshawar Chowk. The participants chanted slogans that created tension. The protesters allegedly pelted the police with stones, causing injuries to DSP Sanobar Shah and SHO Qismat Khan. The cops used tear gas and fired warning shots to disperse the protesters. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat Range, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Sector Commander Brigadier Shahzad, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal and other police officials were present to monitor the situation.

A heavy continent of the police arrived when the protesters became violent. However, they dispersed peacefully when the police officials held talks with them.