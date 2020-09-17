KU to include class activities, assignments in final marking of exams

The University of Karachi on Wednesday decided conducting examinations under a hybrid model: a combination of both traditional exams and the evaluation of assignments, assessments, class activities, presentations and viva voice conducted during online classes.

KU acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Deans Committee meeting that was attended by all the deans of the university at the VC Secretariat. The meeting was informed that the distribution of marks will be at the discretion of the course incharge.

They were told that the marks of the traditional exams would be added to the evaluation marks of assignments and other activities conducted during online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The VC was informed that the education, arts & social sciences, management & administrative sciences and law faculties had completed their curricula through online classes. The meeting decided that traditional exams would be held on the basis of on-campus classes held from January 1 to February 28. They were informed that these decisions were taken for the convenience of the students.

The meeting said that semester examinations 2020 would be held in accordance with the timetable that had already been announced by the respective departments of the university. Keeping in view the standard operating procedures devised in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the large number of KU students, the meeting decided that morning and evening semester exams would also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Through a notification issued on August 19, KU had informed the students that if educational institutes reopen on September 15, traditional exams of the first semester would be held from September 21 to October 9, otherwise the university would conduct online exams.

Results

KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced the results of the annual examinations 2019 of regular BCom Part-II and both parts on Wednesday. He said that 15,315 candidates had been registered, of whom 14,772 took the exams, with only 430 students managing to clear all the papers in first division, 1,969 in second division and one in third division, while 12,372 candidates failed their exams, with the overall pass percentage being 16.25 per cent.

Iffat Ashraf Kamdar clinched the first position by obtaining 1,061 marks (76 per cent) out of a total of 1,400 marks. Mubashra bagged the second position with 1,036 marks (74 per cent) and Syeda Nabail Raza Rizvi stood third with 1,027 marks (73 per cent).