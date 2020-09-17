Protest postponed after assurance about gas provision

KARAK: The dwellers of Kanda Ittehad, an alliance of 18 localities for the installation of Sale Meters Station of natural gas, postponed protest after the district police officer raised their issue at a high-level meeting.

The meeting was held with the authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) here on Wednesday. It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan and District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Khan. The meeting discussed the gas related issues including the installation of SMS for 18 localities in the suburb of Karak city. The meeting was told that the dwellers needed Sale Meters Station as the illegal gas connections taken from the main transmission line leading to Dera Ismail Khan and the rest of the country were cut off in an operation. The district administration had assured the residents that they would be provided gas connections through the installation of Sale Meters Station for the 18 localities. The meeting agreed to approve the installation of Sale Meters Station for the localities.