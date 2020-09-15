One more suspect detained in Marwah rape, murder case

Police on Monday detained another man for his suspected involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood of the city.

While the detained suspect’s identity is yet to be disclosed, an inquiry officer said the person lived in the same locality, adding that the suspect was detained on the basis of ground and circumstantial evidence.

The officer also said that DNA samples of the suspect have been taken, adding that the person will be released if not found to be involved in the case. Five-year-old Marwah had been kidnapped after she left the house at around 7am on September 4 to buy biscuits from a nearby shop. Her body was found stuffed inside a bag near her resident in the early hours of September 6.

Following the discovery, her family held a six-hour protest and blocked University Road, demanding immediate and strict action against the culprits. Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited Marwah’s family on September 8 to meet her father and other family members. He assured them that the culprits would be arrested soon.

That same day, police had detained nine more suspects and expanded the scope of their investigation. They had also collected DNA samples of 17 suspects. “Geo-fencing of the area has also been completed. The suspects were living in a rented house without any family,” said SHO Shakir Hussain. “We have so far detained 21 suspects, including a father and two of his sons.”

The father, namely Nawaz Khattak, is the prime suspect. He had been taken into custody on the day of the discovery of the girl’s body, while the police had also detained two of his sons over their suspected involvement.

On September 9, police had claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the case after a suspect recorded his confessional statement, admitting to kidnapping and murdering the minor.

Khattak, 45, was among the suspects whose DNA samples were taken. “Khattak belongs to Peshawar. He had arrived here some five days before the incident, while his sons who have also been included in the investigation were already living in the area,” said District East SSP Sajid Sadozai.