Peshawar to have polytechnic institute, vocational centre

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday approved the establishment of Government Polytechnic Institute at Urmar (PK-70) and Government Technical and Vocational Centre at Adezai (PK-71).

Mahmood Khan was presiding over a meeting on the developmental schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout. Administrative secretaries of relevant departments, head of TEVTA and other officials concerned attended the meeting. The chief minister approved setting up of two new projects under TEVTA, including the establishment of Government Polytechnic Institute at Urmar and Government Technical and Vocational Centre at Adezai. He directed the quarters concerned that proper proposal to this effect should be prepared and submitted to him as early as possible. The estimated cost of the projects is about Rs 1,000 million.

The proposed project of Government Technical and Vocational Centre at Adezai would have separate facilities of technical education and vocational training both for boys and girls. The chief minister directed the officials to prepare a proper proposal as non-Annual Development Plan schemes for the aforesaid projects.

He said that the provincial government was making every possible effort for the promotion of vocational and technical education in the province. Mahmood Khan stated that the number of technical colleges and vocational training centres under TEVTA had already been established and functionalized. Mahmood Khan said new institutions on need- basis were also being set up to meet the increasing demand of the market.

Promotion of employment by providing technical education and vocational training is the ultimate goal of the incumbent government, he added. Highlighting the need for technical education in the modern era, he said the establishment of institutions for technical and vocational education was a must in the context of rapid industrial development. He said that keeping in view the needs of the local industries, trained manpower was being prepared which would not only meet the needs of industries but would also help in promoting employment in the province. The chief minister said the provincial government has paid special attention to the development of industrial sector and launched numerous megaprojects, including the establishment of economic zones in the various districts of the province, he added.