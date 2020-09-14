PML-Q discusses LG, party polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q Punjab president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Sunday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding local governments’ (LG) elections, party election reorganisation and national political situation. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Ch Salim Baryaar briefed provincial president regarding intra-party election and reorganisation.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-Q would fully participate in the LG elections. Issuing directions regarding LG polls, he said that the party workers should be activated in all districts at the lowest level and people’s services rendered during the PML-Q tenure should be highlighted.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi praised minorities’ role in enlightening the name of Pakistan across the globe. He was talking to Roman Catholic Church Bishop of Pakistan Sebastian Francis Shah, Additional Registrar and Director Overseas Cell Lahore High Court (LHC) Mr Johnson Bernard who called on him at his residence here Sunday.

Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan is a peace-loving country proof of which was the return of Hindu family.

He said all religions had permission to perform their rituals freely; Muslims and minority community respect each others’ religions.

Bishop Sebastian praised Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as Punjab chief minister saying that as a chief minister Pervaiz Elahi had announced many incentives for the minorities, including measures for return of

educational institutions.