Bilawal demands PM to release frozen NFC funds

SUKKUR: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came down hard on the PTI-led federal government for denying the funds of NFC Award for the past three years, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief package for the rain-affected people across Sindh. Bilawal was addressing relief camps established to provide shelter and flood to the rain-victims in Tando Bago Town of Badin district on Friday.

Reminding the prime minister that he was not the PM for Islamabad only but that of the entire country, Bilawal asked him to distribute “Watan Cards” among the flood victims of Sindh. He said the federal government has earmarked some amount for a few schemes in Karachi but was reluctant to provide funds for other projects in Sindh. He said agriculture in Sindh is almost on the verge of collapse and needed a huge relief package for its revival. He said the breaches in the dykes of the LBOD had played havoc in Badin and other districts during the recent monsoon. He strongly criticised Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza for her failure to visit the rain-hit people, demanding her to resign.