Turkish delegation visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Vice Chairman of Turkey’s OZ Istanbul Group of Companies along with a delegation visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The delegation held a meeting with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan at Provincial Assembly Secretariat.

A handout said the delegation visited Peshawar on the invitation of Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash. The Turkish delegation was given a tour of the digitised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall and was briefed on the digitisation of the Assembly Hall. Land Group of Companies CEO Naseebullah and Director Istanbul Group of Companies Pakistan Nazeer Khattak were also present on the occasion.