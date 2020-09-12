Transgender killed by brother

SWABI: A transgender was shot dead by his teenage brother here on Friday, police sources said. Muhammad Hamad, 13, opened fire on the transgender, Saad, after she reached home from Rawalpindi. The sources said the family had asked the transgender not to attend functions. However, she had gone to Rawalpindi to attend the function against the order of her family. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Imran Shah has said that the deceased Muhammad Saad was not a transgender person as reported by social media, but he used to dance at music programmes. He said that Hammad told police during interrogation that he had killed his brother because he was angry with him over his dancing activities.