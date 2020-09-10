Not possible to return, Nawaz informs IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday that it was not possible for him to return to Pakistan and surrender.

The PML-N supremo informed the court of his inability to return through a review petition against the IHC's order that had directed him to surrender before the court by September 10 (today).

The petition was filed by Nawaz' lawyers, Khawaja Haris and Munawar Iqbal. The application includes recent medical reports and requests the court to go ahead with the hearings in the presence of the former prime minister's counsels.

Nawaz informed the court that the undertaking that was taken from him had included the condition that the government would first check in on his health. He also informed the court that the federal government had not made any efforts in this matter.

“The federal government does not have any authentic information about my health,” Nawaz claimed in his petition. He added that the doctors have not issued any certificates that would declare him “fit” to return home. The medical reports attached with the application also included advice of American cardiologist Dr Fayyaz Shaal.

The US doctor has said that the former prime minister needs an angiography and a surgery in case it is needed.

“Nawaz Sharif should not travel at all in this situation,” suggested the doctor. He added that he agrees with the former prime minister’s physician Dr Lawrence in London.

The cardiologist said that the PML-N supremo should not return to Pakistan till his angiography is done in the UK, adding that travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic is also dangerous.

Dr Shaal added that the former prime minister should also sit in open spaces. He added that Nawaz Sharif was under extreme stress and it may increase if he returns to Pakistan.