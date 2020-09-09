Bilawal visits Mirpurkhas to meet flood victims

SUKKUR: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday visited the rain-hit areas of Naukot Town in Mirpurkhas, where he also inspected the breaches at the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) near Roshanabad and the repair works being carried out to plug them.

Accompanied by Sindh chief minister, provincial ministers, lawmakers, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited a relief camp, established near the Naukot Fort in Tharparkar. Addressing the villagers displaced by floods, Bilawal said the PPP government would never abandon them at this difficult hour and would provide them with all help and relief as long as they were in the tents. He said he is visiting the rain-affected people to know about their grievances so remedial measures could be taken to provide them with maximum relief. He said he had already directed Sindh chief minister and his team to make concerted efforts to drain away the rain water and resettle the displaced people back to their homes. He said despite the limited resources available with the Sindh government, they were providing all possible assistance and would continue to support them until they resume their normal lives.

The PPP chairman along with Sindh chief minister visited Digri town, where he offered condolences to the bereaved family of former PPP MPA Haji Mir Hayat Talpur over his sad demise. Earlier, Bilawal had reached Mirpurkhas on Monday evening and spent the night at the residence of his close relative MNA Mir Munawwar Talpur.