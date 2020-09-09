close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

Zardari appears before AC in Toshakhana case today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the Accountability Court (AC) in a Tosha Khana (Gifts Depository) case today (Wednesday). In this regard former president has reached Islamabad from Karachi on Tuesday. The NAB had filed a reference with the Accountability Court against the former president Zardari and former prime ministers — Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani -- on violation of rules of Tosha Khana that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.

Latest News

More From Top Story