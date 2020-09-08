Racist ads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAPE TOWN: Dozens of activists from South Africa’s radical leftwing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party picketed outside stores of a leading retail pharmacy on Monday over a controversial "racist" hair advertisement. Wearing red party regalia, the supporters protested outside several Clicks Pharmacy stores across the country, forcing them to shut over the adverts posted on its website which described black hair as "dull" and white hair as "normal".