Sat Sep 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Two Pak U14 tennis players in Asia’s top-100

Sports

KARACHI: Two junior (under-14) tennis players from Pakistan have achieved rankings in the top 100 in Asia.

According to the ATF Junior Tennis Tour Rankings released on Thursday, Nael Ahmed Qureshi is ranked 77th with 370 points and Zain Ehtisham is ranked 88th with 330 points.

They earned these points in the two international under-14 events held in Karachi last year.

Kashan Tariq Qureshi is ranked 157th with 150 points and Yaha Luni with 110 points is ranked 194th.

