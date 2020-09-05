The incessant rains in Hyderabad have greatly affected the people of the city. This unprecedented downpour has also exposed the sheer negligence of the local authorities. Standing water in the houses and on the roads after the rains has now become a new normal.

The recent rains also led to the same problem. Precious household items were submerged in water. The provincial government does not pay attention to the suffering of the impoverished segment of society. The federal government is requested to find a way to help the residents of the city.

Muhammad Shahram Bhutto

Hyderabad