Fayyaz Chohan criticises Shahbaz-Zardari meeting

LAHORE:Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while giving response to Shahbaz Sharif’s media talk after meeting with Asif Zardari during his visit to Karachi said Shahbaz Sharif should look into his own pocket before criticising vibrant and active politician like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was at large when Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with assembly members and government machinery were busy combating coronavirus. He said during last two years, first time Shahbaz Sharif went out somewhere other than Lahore and Islamabad.

We were quite hopeful that Shahbaz Sharif will question Asif Ali Zardari about his corruption but all his tall claims were proved merely a lip service, he said. He said the opposition despite expressing solidarity with the people of Karachi in its time of trial conducted press conference against NAB. He said disunited opposition gathered for the redressal of their grievances and for their interests. He said the PPP did nothing for the welfare of people of Sindh despite ruling 13 consecutive years. He said in these 13 years PPP failed to solve problem of potable water and floods in Sindh.