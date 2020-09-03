KP CM Mahmood Khan wants land acquired for shifting of Peshawar bus stand

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to acquire land for the shifting of the General Bus Stand out of the provincial capital within the next two months.

Chairing a meeting about the mega developmental projects of Peshawar at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he directed the relevant officials to expedite work on the preparation of PC-1, feasibility study and engineering design of the project, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar, general manager National Highways Authority, director general Peshawar Development Authority, deputy commissioner Peshawar, CEO Trans Peshawar and others attended the meeting.

He said development of provincial capital was the topmost priority of his government, adding that all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within the stipulated timelines. The meeting was briefed about the mega projects of Peshawar, including shifting of the General Bus Stand out of the city, the solid waste management, construction of remaining portions of the Ring Road and KP Cities Improvement Project Peshawar.

The meeting was told that the General Bus Stand was being shifted out of city for which site had been identified at Ring Road and land acquisition was in progress.

The CM directed the SMBR and other relevant authorities to complete the land acquisition process within the two months’ time. The meeting was also informed that under the KP Cities Improvement Project, various developmental activities would be carried out in different areas of Peshawar.