September 3, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

Boy drowns

Peshawar

HARIPUR: A boy drowned in Tarbela reservoir, police and eyewitnesses said on Wednesday. The officials of the Ghazi Police Station said the Arbaz Khan, 18, was busy catching fishes when he fell into the Tarbela barrage and drowned. His body was fished out by local divers after an effort of half an hour and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi.

