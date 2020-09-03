Boy drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A boy drowned in Tarbela reservoir, police and eyewitnesses said on Wednesday. The officials of the Ghazi Police Station said the Arbaz Khan, 18, was busy catching fishes when he fell into the Tarbela barrage and drowned. His body was fished out by local divers after an effort of half an hour and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi.