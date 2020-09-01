New LHC registrar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla was posted on Monday as new registrar of the Lahore High Court as his predecessor Bahadar Ali Khan will superannuate on September 1 (today). Previously, Ojla was posted as director general of the directorate of district judiciary at the LHC. D&SJ Muhammad Saeedullah has been transferred and posted from Rahim Yar Kan to Lahore for his posting in place of Ojla while D&SJ Muhammad Saleem has been transferred and posted from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan. Through another notification, 25 office coordinators (BS-14) have been promoted as senior office coordinators (BS-16) with immediate effect.