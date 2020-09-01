New LHC registrar

LAHORE:District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla was posted on Monday as new registrar of the Lahore High Court as his predecessor Bahadar Ali Khan will superannuate on September 1 (today). Previously, Ojla was posted as director general of the directorate of district judiciary at the LHC. D&SJ Muhammad Saeedullah has been transferred and posted from Rahim Yar Kan to Lahore for his posting in place of Ojla while D&SJ Muhammad Saleem has been transferred and posted from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan. Through another notification, 25 office coordinators (BS-14) have been promoted as senior office coordinators (BS-16) with immediate effect.