UET to run IB&M as per its own rules

LAHORE : University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore administration while suspending the university’s Institute of Business & Management (IB&M) rules has decided to run the institute under the university’s own rules and regulations.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the IB&M will be looked after with immediate effect by the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, Humanities and Islamic Studies with the assistance of IB&M’s senior most teacher Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Aziz Khan. Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib has been relieved from his attachment with IB&M as well as the looking after duties of director IB&M.

The new arrangement has been made in the wake of UET syndicate decision which in its meeting held in August last year had decided that all affairs of the IB&M would be run as per UET rules and regulations pertaining to appointments, administrative and financial matter etc.

A UET official said there was an anomaly as no department or institute of the university could run its affairs by formulating its own rules.

He said the issue was brought to the notice of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar after he joined as VC in June 2019 following which the same was put before the syndicate.