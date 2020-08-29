COAS pledges support for hockey revival

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday promised all-out support to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for staging renaissance in the game of hockey, saying that armed forces always backed sports especially the national sport.

The Army chief was talking to PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar who called on him to brief about federation’s plans for revival of hockey.

“Army always backed sports especially hockey. The federal government too is keen to revive the game so this opportunity should be used to the maximum,” he said.

Bajwa pledged Rs50 million for the PHF out of the Army Welfare Fund and hoped the amount would help the federation in reviving the game.

Later talking to ‘The News’, the PHF president thanked Bajwa for extending continuous support for hockey.

“The Army chief wants hockey to flourish in the country and for the purpose he has promised all possible backing for the game,” Khokhar said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Army chief has also given a go-ahead to install five artificial turfs in different cities.