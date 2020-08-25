close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
August 25, 2020

Nawaz Sharif’s reports were not fudged: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Top Story

 
August 25, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has categorically rejected the assumption that Nawaz Sharif's medical reports had been fudged.

Speaking to a private channel, she said the former prime minister's samples were independently verified and the results matched the ones obtained by the government’s labs. “I don’t think anything of the sort happened (Nawaz’s medical reports being fudged), samples were properly verified not only from labs operated bythe government but independently as well," she said.

Yasmin said the Punjab government had shared these reports with the media as well, implying that no foul play had taken place. She said if someone wants to conduct investigation into these reports, that may be done 100 times. About Fawad Chaudhry, she said that he is not a doctor and cannot understand the test reports.

