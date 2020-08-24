Back to Nawaz

After a long wait, the federal government appears to have decided to do everything it can to bring PML-N head Mian Nawaz Sharif back to the country. Nawaz Sharif had left the country late last year after suffering serious sickness, which a panel of doctors set up by the government agreed could only be treated overseas. Many months later the government is however now stating that Nawaz must face ongoing accountability cases against him, that he has violated the conditions of his exit by not undergoing any medical treatment in London and that he has failed to send back reports on his condition requested by the government.

This development arises amidst news that Nawaz has initiated contacts with key opposition leaders including Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Maryam Nawaz has also delivered a fiery speech after being summoned by NAB a few days ago. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has strongly denied that there is any possibility of an NRO being reached or ever having been reached – at least by the present government. There have been rumours that such a deal could be worked out. The Islamabad High Court hearing references against Nawaz has meanwhile dismissed the ‘Toshakhana’ case after Sharif lawyers asked for it to be withdrawn, and is hearing the Azizia Steel Mills case.

With Shahbaz Sharif keeping a relatively low profile, it seems Nawaz Sharif is back in the picture. The PML-N insists there is no rift between the brothers and that they will continue to act as a team. The government had itself paved the way for Nawaz to leave the country with doctors, including from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, stating this was necessary. It is unclear what has changed. But we have a scenario in which the opposition setup is looking clearer and clearer. The PML-N points out that Nawaz Sharif had returned voluntarily to the country with his daughter while his wife lay on her deathbed. Maryam Nawaz has meanwhile said she is being held hostage by being denied permission to be alongside her father. The more aggressive tone taken by the federal government indicates it is alarmed by developments involving Nawaz and other leaders of the opposition. Precisely how it intends to force him back to the country is a different matter. It will not be easy. The cases against Nawaz continue to be heard in his absence and verdicts are awaited. The controversy involving Judge Arshad Malik has further muddied the waters. Prime Minister Imran Khan is adamant that he will agree to no negotiated settlement. The final scenario in this drama is then awaited as the scenes continue to play out in Islamabad, London and other places.