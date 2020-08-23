SOP announced for bringing vehicles to Muharram processions

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jawed Ali Mahar, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, on Saturday issued an SOP for people who wanted to attend Muharram processions.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram (August 28, 29 and 30), processions would be taken out from the Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, and it would be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on windscreens of vehicles.

The law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulances and media organisations will submit their applications for stickers from August 23 to August 26 in the office of the DIGP Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, Aga Khan-III Road, Karachi, and obtain stickers on August 27 after 1500 hours.

Government organisations will provide a departmental request letter (duly signed by a gazetted officer) mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media houses will provide copies of the Registration Book, the CNICs of the owner and the driver and the driving licence, and six photographs for obtaining the stickers.

For receiving stickers for the law enforcement agencies, district administration, and ambulance and media organisations, the original CNIC, the departmental ID card and a letter pad of the department will be shown and copies of the CNIC and the departmental ID card will have to be submitted.

However, the vehicles of scouts and welfare organisations, Sabils, and Nazar and Niaz distributions will firstly show the below-mentioned documents and submit their application forms along with the documents at the Scouts Rabta Council (SRC) Office at Numaish (Contact No 0313-2200074) from August 23 to 26 and get A receipt. The stickers can be collected from the SRC office at the Numaish office from August 27 after 1600 hours.

The documents must be shown and photo copies of these documents provided for obtaining stickers for processions for the media, ambulance service, scouts, Nazar and Niaz distribution. The required documents are: (one set for each day) the Registration Book of the vehicle, the national identity card of the vehicle owner/ driver, the driving Licence and six photographs of the driver, a letter of the owner/organiser.

No sticker will be issued without the provision of the abovementioned documents and articles. No sticker will be issued on the day of procession. In case of the sticker having been lost, the nearest police station as well as the DIGP Traffic Karachi Office should be informed accordingly.