‘Multan be declared province of Seraiki province’

MULTAN: Hundreds of citizens Wednesday took out a big rally urging the government to declare Multan as capital of new Seraiki province. The rally participants, including civil society activists, political workers, lawyers, traders, members of clerks’ association, representatives of teachers unions and youth raised slogans in the favour of declaring Multan as capital of Seraiki province. The participants also demanded a separate province comprising south Punjab districts. Citizens gathered on Bosan bypass and majority of them included youth who were riding motorcycles, cars, trucks and jeeps.