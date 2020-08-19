Peshawar may host PSL matches next year

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital expected to host matches of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to be held in February and March 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delegation headed by Director International Cricket in Pakistan Zakir Shah visited the Hayatabad Sports Complex and discussed arrangements for the possible PSL matches and the provincial government’s project to convert the stadium into an international cricket stadium.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak and Director PSL Mir Bashar Khan briefed the delegation about upgrading the stadium and arrangements for PSL matches. He disclosed that Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved Rs500 million for upgrading cricket ground at the Hayatabad Sports Complex in accordance with the requirements of PCB for PSL matches.

The new construction work includes players’ lounge, dressing rooms, media boxes, hospitality boxes, camera stands, enhancing the ground spectators’ capacity from 2,000 to 10,000 more with seating facilities and installing a commercial screen.

The delegation presented suggestions to the Directorate of Sports about the upgrade of the stadium. Asfandyar Khattak said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was interested in converting the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium into an international cricket stadium and approved Rs500 million besides Rs400 million for Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

He informed the delegation that the government had also given approval to have a bigger stadium in Kalam valley, which will have all the facilities available at the National Cricket Academy, including swimming pool, multi-purpose gymnasium for indoor games and a seven star players’ hotel facilities.

The project of upgrading Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at the cost of Rs1.35 billion was underway, he said, adding that every effort was being made to hold the PSL and international matches in Peshawar.

He said steps have been taken to hold PSL and international matches in Peshawar while the national team would be able to utilize the facilities of Kalam valley during summer as a high altitude training venue.

He said completion of the projects would help bring international cricket to Peshawar. DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak paid tribute to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for taking interest in promoting cricket in the province.