BRT guards attacked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Around 250 policemen have been deployed for the security of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) after a number of incidents were reported since opening of the project on Thursday.

The guards of a private company were not ready for huge crowds in all parts of the city that visited the BRT stations while celebrating Independence Day.

Also, a number of incidents of mismanagement were reported from various stations on the first two days due to a large number of people turning up at stations. Authorities had to ask for 25 more buses to accommodate the large number of people who wanted to take their first ride. The service was also shut at 8pm instead of 10pm to control the situation. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur said the situation has improved on Saturday after deployment of police and taking other necessary measures.

“The security of the project is assigned to a private firm. However, we deployed our 250 men to guard the stations, route and buses after the recent incidents," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mansoor Aman told The News.

Aman added a sub-inspector has been stationed at Chamkani station to coordinate with the force in case of any situation. “The City Patrolling Force has also been directed to play the first responder role in case of any situation at BRT station or route,” he added.

Officials said that another person who attacked the BRT guards has been identified and arrested on Saturday. Two people were already arrested for attacking the guards of the BRT. They were identified via footages on social media.

A number of people were seen creating a mess at stations, routes and buses in the first two days after opening of the bus, with many demanding a proper security system to protect the expensive structure.

The footage of various stations showed how the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 as well as protocols at stations and on routes of the buses were violated by a large number of people.

Most of the violators were the youth, who were out in droves to celebrate Independence Day. The BRT was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. The previous provincial government had launched the project, claiming it would be completed in six months. It drew criticism as it took around three years. The authorities said its scheduled time was three years and the six months was merely a political claim by the then chief minister.

Though CCTV cameras are installed all over the BRT routes and stations, many asked for improved security so the public not only follow the SOPs, but the expensive machinery could be protected at stations, buses and other equipment.

Some CCTV footage also showed the pathetic condition of washrooms and other places at stations only a couple of days after the opening of the service.