‘Zardari to reach NAB office with big rally’

MULTAN: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership Wednesday announced bringing PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with a big rally to Rawalpindi NAB office and Jiyialas from south Punjab would also join the rally.

Talking to reporters, south Punjab PPP Information Secretary Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said Asif Ali Zardari has been sick and lean but the Rawalpindi NAB has ordered his production on August 17. The party has decided that Asif would reach NAB Rawalpindi office with a big rally. Nawabzada Iftikhar said the PPP workers have strongly reacted over biased NAB trials. The party workers are reacting anger against manipulated accountability. All jiyialas from Karachi to Rawalpindi would reach Rawalpindi NAB headquarters.

ID arrangements finalised: The city district administration has finalised arrangements for the observance of Independence Day in a befitting manner Talking to reporters, focal person MPA Sabin Gul said the ID ceremonies will continue for one month. Gul said famous chowks would be decorated beautifully and a wall painting contest of university students will be held during a peace festival. She said a poetry session will be organised at Multan Arts Council while a seminar would be held on interfaith harmony. She said a summer peace festival is also a part of activities to strengthen the soft image of Pakistan in the world. She said all departments are invited to set up stalls at the peace festival.

Man held for blackmailing ex-wife: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Wednesday arrested a man on charges of snapping objectionable pictures of his former wife and blackmailing her. The former wife of Malik Muhammad Azhar told the FIA team that her former spouse is blackmailing her and her family by circulating her nude pictures snapped by him. The FIA team arrested the accused and recovered the cell phone that contains objectionable pictures and videos. The accused confessed his crime and a case was registered against him.