PTI to move SHC against appointment of JUI-F chief’s brother as District Central DC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to move the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the appointment of Ziaur Rehman, brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as deputy commissioner in Karachi’s District Central.

On July 23, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government through a notification posted Ziaur Rehman, an officer of the KP’s Provincial Management Service in grade-19, as deputy commissioner of the Central district by transferring Farhan Ghani, an ex-PCS officer, also in grade-19. The move has been criticised by several political parties, including the PTI and the

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, considering it a violation of the Supreme Court’s directives.

“Consultation with lawyers is underway, and we will file a petition in the SHC in a day or two,” said PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He said the Sindh government requested the transfer of Rehman in January, but now the PPP government was refusing to send him back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite a federal government’s decision to this effect.

“We don’t have any issue with Rehman, but his appointment in Sindh is illegal,” the PTI leader said and asked why a DC was “imported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi’s District Central when local officers of the District Management Service were available here”.

MQM-P leader Khwaja Izharul Hasan had earlier asked when the Sindh government did not accept an inspector general of police from outside the province, how then it could post an officer of KP without a notification of the federal government.