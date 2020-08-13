Kamala Harris under scrutiny!

While many will hail the choice of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, the US senator from California has come under tough criticism -- but also been praised -- over her past work as a top prosecutor.

Harris, the first woman and the first black attorney general in the history of the Golden State as well as the first woman of color on a major US presidential ticket, portrayed herself as a progressive reformer during her own presidential bid, but some have cast doubts on that claim.

“Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney and then the state’s attorney general, Ms Harris opposed them or stayed silent,” law professor Lara Bazelon wrote last year.

“Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices,” Bazelon, a former director of the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent in Los Angeles, wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

Before serving as attorney general, the 55-year-old Harris was the district attorney in San Francisco. She was elected to the Senate in 2016.

“Kamala Harris had a reputation in California as a prosecutor and attorney general who waited rather than led, who moved on controversial issues only once she saw what was politically viable,” the daily Sacramento Bee wrote in a June editorial.

As concerns police brutality -- a subject very much in the news following the death of George Floyd, a black man whose killing at the hands of police in May sparked nationwide protests -- Harris has also been criticised for largely failing to intervene in cases involving police violence.

While serving as attorney general in 2016, for example, she opposed a bill to investigate deadly police shootings following the death of a stabbing suspect -- shot 21 times by police -- that sparked huge protests.

Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has also come under fierce criticism for pushing legislation that would punish parents in California for their children’s truancy.

Her most successful program, called “Back on Track,” called for non-violent first-time drug offenders to avoid jail by getting a high school diploma.

She also initiated a project for anti-bias training for law enforcement agencies throughout California. Many today are pushing back against claims that she did not go far enough in pushing for criminal justice reform, arguing she was being judged by unfair standards.