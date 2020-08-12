UK supports efforts for religious freedom

Islamabad : The United Kingdom has said it will continue to support efforts for religious freedom and inter-faith coexistence. "August 11 is a commemoration of Pakistan’s rich diversity - a diversity that we must uphold and celebrate.

As a longstanding friend of Pakistan, the UK continues to support efforts towards guaranteeing freedom and coexistence of different religions,” British High Commission’s Political Counsellor Iona Thomas told a virtual roundtable discussion hosted by the British High Commission to 'demonstrate the UK’s support on Freedom of Religion or Belief, and to mark National Minorities Day'.

The event chaired by British High Commission’s Political Counsellor Iona Thomas brought together a range of experts from the world of politics, academia and religious affairs.

Iona Thomas said the British High Commission was delighted to have hosted a round-table on Freedom of Religion and Belief, bringing together some of Pakistan’s brightest minds to discuss this important theme on National Minorities Day.