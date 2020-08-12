Three drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Site Super Highway police arrested three suspects and seized 9 kilograms of narcotics from their possession on Tuesday.
Abdus Salam, Zahoor Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off on Super Highway. The police said that the suspects’ two accomplices, Noor Ali Shah and Saleh Muhammad, managed to flee. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.