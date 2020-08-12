close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

Three drug peddlers held

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

The Site Super Highway police arrested three suspects and seized 9 kilograms of narcotics from their possession on Tuesday.

Abdus Salam, Zahoor Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off on Super Highway. The police said that the suspects’ two accomplices, Noor Ali Shah and Saleh Muhammad, managed to flee. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

